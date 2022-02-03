1998 road rage case: SC to hear on Feb 25 plea against letting off Sidhu

The Supreme Court on Thursday deferred till February 25 its hearing on a plea seeking review of its 2018 order letting off Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu in a road rage case in which a man was killed in 1988.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and S K Kaul, which had issued notice on the review petition filed by family members of the deceased, Gurnam Singh, on September 11, 2018, agreed to Sidhu’s plea to postpone the hearing.

As soon as the matter was taken up for hearing, Justice Khanwilkar pointed out that Sidhu’s counsel had circulated a letter seeking adjournment.

Appearing for the cricketer-turned-politician, senior advocate P Chidambaram said he has been asked to appear in the case only on Thursday morning. He pointed out that a new Advocate on Record had also been appointed, and requested that the matter be heard after February 21.

Assembly elections in Punjab are due on February 20, and the ruling Congress in the state has fielded Sidhu from Amritsar East constituency.

The bench also said there is a statement in the letter that the matter was listed “unexpectedly”.

Justice Khanwilar said it is “not an accurate statement because it was shown in the advance list”. He said that “we thought of rebutting the position stated here,” and that its registry should not be cornered with such statements.

Appearing for the petitioners, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra urged the court to take up the matter after two weeks. He said Sidhu was served notice in September 2018 itself.

The SC had issued notice in the matter “restricted to quantum of sentence”.

On Thursday, Luthra also prayed the court to enlarge the scope of the notice.

“Review can also be dismissed in chambers,” Justice Kaul pointed out. “We had put it for hearing after notice on a particular aspect. They have not filed it; they have delayed it…. But the nature of notice, which has been served, will only elicit response from the other side.”

Turning down the request to take it up after two weeks, Justice Khanwilkar said, “…does not matter. What is going to happen in two weeks or four weeks? Since 2018, you did not do anything to get it listed. Now the office has listed it and you want it immediately to be decided.”

Justice Kaul quipped that “on a lighter side, two weeks is crucial for him”.

On May 15, 2018, the apex court had set aside the Punjab and Haryana High Court order convicting Sidhu of culpable homicide and awarding him three-year jail term. But the top court held him guilty of minor offence of causing hurt to a senior citizen — it spared Sidhu jail term but imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 for the offence under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC.

The apex court also acquitted Sidhu’s aide, co-accused Rupinder Singh Sandhu, of all charges.