1984 riots case: Eyewitness urges Delhi HC to hear cases on day-to-day basis

Senior advocate HS Phoolka submitted that they were requesting the court to hear the matter on a daily basis, because justice won’t be possible otherwise and he wouldn’t know what to tell people who have been waiting for justice for the last 34 years. Senior advocate HS Phoolka submitted that they were requesting the court to hear the matter on a daily basis, because justice won’t be possible otherwise and he wouldn’t know what to tell people who have been waiting for justice for the last 34 years.

Jagdish Kaur (80), five members of whose family were burnt to death in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Tuesday requested the Delhi High Court that riot cases pending before it be heard on a day-to-day basis so that the perpetrators of the crime are punished.

Kaur, an eyewitness in the case who lost her husband and son in the riots, said that even though she is suffering from old-age problems, her objective is to see a final adjudication in the matter during her lifetime. Kaur’s contention was raised through senior advocate H S Phoolka before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Anu Malhotra, which had assembled to hear the bail plea of a convict, retired naval officer Captain Bhagmal, in the case.

Captain Bhagmal had sought bail on medical grounds, which the bench allowed for six weeks. It was, however, opposed by CBI’s counsel Tarannum Cheema, who said he is facing life sentence. The bench orally remarked that “he is a 91-year-old man and old age itself is life sentence”.

Phoolka submitted that they were requesting the court to hear the matter on a daily basis, because justice won’t be possible otherwise and he wouldn’t know what to tell people who have been waiting for justice for the last 34 years.

The bench replied: “Unfortunately, we began very late. Even if we start hearing on a day-to-day basis, we won’t be able to conclude.”

The Supreme Court Collegium had recently recommended that Mittal be appointed as the next Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

Bhagmal, former Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar, Girdhari Lal and two others were held guilty for the murder of five members of a family in Raj Nagar area of Delhi Cantonment on November 1, 1984. They had challenged their conviction and the sentence awarded by the trial court in May 2013.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App