Friday, November 05, 2021
194 fire, emergency calls received by Delhi Fire Service on Diwali

Fire service chief Atul Garg said four of the cases reported were caused due to crackers, while several others were caused by diyas and lighting

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
November 5, 2021 10:49:19 am
delhi fire incident, diwali 2021, fire crackersFire chief Atul Garg said four of the cases reported were caused due to crackers. (AP Photo/Representative)

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a total of 194 calls related to emergencies and fire on Diwali night, which is 25 percent lower than the number of calls received last year. No serious incidents or casualties were reported.

As many as 152 calls were received by 12 am and 42 calls were received from 12.01 am to 7 am. Fire chief Atul Garg said four of the cases reported were caused due to crackers. “Many fires resulted from lighting and diyas,” he said, adding that a large number of these were instances of garbage catching fire, probably because firecrackers fell on it.

He said Thursday’s was the lowest number of calls the DFS has ever received in a night. The biggest fire was reported in Karawal Nagar around midnight and ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Another fire broke out at the servants’ quarters of Doordarshan Director (Engg) Mahender Singh. Four fire tenders were rushed to the site. Two people were rescued by the public before the arrival of the DFS and four were rescued by the DFS personnel. An injured woman was taken to RML Hospital.

