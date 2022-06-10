190 polling booths, 1.64 lakh voters: Rajinder Nagar gears up for bypoll

As many as 190 polling stations will be in place at 21 locations when voting kicks off for the Rajinder Nagar bypoll on June 23. Counting of votes will be done on June 26.

Fourteen candidates will contest the election. Durgesh Pathak from the Aam Aadmi Party, Rajesh Bhatia from the BJP and Prem Lata from the Indian National Congress are the three candidates from recognised parties, while the rest are either running as independent candidates or from unrecognised parties.

There are a total of 1,64,698 registered voters in the constituency, of which 92,221 are male, 72,473 are female and 4 are categorised as ‘third gender’. As many as 1,899 are first-time voters between the ages of 18 and 19.

According to Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh, in the last assembly election, the voter turnout had been 58.27% and there were 14 polling stations in which the turnout had been below 50%.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

“We are putting in our full effort to increase the turnout. In the 50 polling stations which had the lowest turnout, we are conducting ground-level programmes to try and increase voter participation,” he said.

After the model code of conduct came into force, Singh said that 15,015 banners, posters and hoardings have been removed in the constituency and neighbouring areas while 8 FIRS have been registered under the Defacement Act: six against the AAP and two against the BJP.