190 low-floor AC CNG buses to be added to Delhi’s fleet

The Delhi Cabinet Friday approved the induction of 190 low-floor CNG propelled air-conditioned buses under its cluster scheme. The Delhi government currently operates a total of 3,033 non-AC and AC buses under the scheme.

With the addition of these 190 buses, the total number of cluster buses will reach 3,383 and the total bus fleet in Delhi will reach an all-time high of 7,140. The government said the buses will start arriving next year.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot in a tweet said, “Congrats Delhi! Cabinet today, under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal cleared the proposal for induction of 190 low-floor AC CNG buses fitted with CCTV, GPS, panic buttons and differently-abled friendly.”

In a statement, the Delhi government said the buses would be “fully compliant with BS-VI emission standards, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities like real-time passenger information system, CCTVs, panic buttons, GPS & other facilities besides being differently-abled friendly”.

“The Transport department will incur an estimated amount of Rs 1,259 crore on the viability gap funding for 10 years on the prevailing fare structure w.r.t the engagement of 190 buses under Cluster Number 16B CLF,” it said.

“The lowest bidder IndClan Mobility Private Limited will provide these buses for 16B CLF under the Gross Cost Model of contracting and will be operating from Ghumanera depot. The tender for Cluster Number 16 CLF having 350 buses was floated twice but only a single bid was received on both occasions and, hence, tenders were cancelled. The Delhi Cabinet on August 29 decided to split the tender having Cluster-ID 16A CLF and 16B CLF with 160 and 190 buses respectively,” said the statement.

The government said in response to the tender floated by the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Ltd. (DIMTS) on March 5, a total of eight bids were received by the Transport Department “through the e-procurement portal of the Delhi government, and the Financial Evaluation Committee found IndClan Mobility Private Ltd. as the lowest bidder”.

“Three hundred electric buses will also get inducted into the DTC fleet at the start of next year and a total of approximately 3,500 new electric buses are also getting added to the DTC and cluster fleet as per the induction plan of the Transport department,” the government said.