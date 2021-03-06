19-yr-old gets bail in Republic Day violence case

The court noted that out of the 20 accused persons arrested in the case, 19 have already been released on bail. (Representational/Archive)

A Delhi court said that the “right to protest means the right to peaceful protest and not to resort to violence of any kind, even on provocation”, while granting bail to a 19-year-old youth in a case related to the violence on Republic Day during the farmers’ tractor parade.

Additional Sessions Judge Samar Vishal granted bail to Sumit on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 25,000 with one surety of a like amount in the case of violence in Nangloi area.

The court noted that out of the 20 accused persons arrested in the case, 19 have already been released on bail. “Facts portrayed by the prosecution shows that acts of protesters/rioters cannot be condoned. However, guilt or innocence of the applicant (Sumit) is a matter of trial and nothing can be said about it at this stage,” it said in its order passed Thursday.

“Applicant/accused (Sumit) is a student stated to be pursuing two-year diploma course from Govt Model ITI, Rohtak. On being asked from the prosecutor whether he is seen in any video footage committing violence at the spot… the reply came in negative. Considering the age of the applicant/accused, his clean antecedents and the period of incarceration, I deem it fit to release him on bail,” the judge said.

It also said the accused was arrested on the identification of constable Sonu, who had received simple injuries as per the report of the Investigating Officer (IO) in the case. Additional Public Prosecutor K P Singh, appearing for police, alleged Sumit was part of the mob which assaulted police officers near Nangloi Chowk on January 26.