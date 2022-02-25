19-year-old commits suicide; ‘stalker’ booked for abetment

A 19-year-old woman studying in Class XII allegedly committed suicide after consuming poison at Ballabgarh, Faridabad Wednesday.

Police have booked a 23-year-old man for abetment of suicide after the woman’s family alleged that he had been stalking and harassing her for the past two months.

According to police, the incident took place on Wednesday night.

In the police complaint, the victim’s mother said she had stepped out of her house on Wednesday and upon her return at 6 pm, she learnt that the accused had visited their house in the afternoon, asking for her daughter.

“The accused had been pressuring her to become friends and used to threaten her over phone. At 8 pm, he again came to our house along with his brother. He said he liked my daughter but she was not talking to him. I told him to stop bothering her. He threatened that he would kill her if she continued to ignore him and left. Due to this fear, my daughter consumed a poisonous substance,” said the victim’s mother in the FIR.

Police said the family rushed her to a private hospital in Faridabad, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

A police officer, who did not wish to be identified, said, “We have registered an FIR against a man who was allegedly harassing the victim.”

He further said, “He is absconding and raids are being conducted to arrest him.”

An FIR was registered under sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) at Sector 8 police station, said police of the Indian Penal Code, a senior officer said.