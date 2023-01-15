scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

19-year-old arrested for driving with man on car’s bonnet in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden

The accused has been booked under IPC sections for attempt to commit culpable homicide and rash driving.

arrestThe accused drove the vehicle with the victim latching onto the bonnet for around 200 metres, the DCP said. (Representational)

A man was dragged on the bonnet of a car for around 200 metres after a quarrel with the driver on Thursday in West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, officers said.

DCP (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said that they received a PCR call regarding an incident of road rage.

Police said that two persons, Harvinder Kohli and Ishant Sapolia, received minor injures injuries and both were sent to the GGS Hospital where their injuries were declared simple.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Harvinder was waiting for a friend, Jaiprakash, when Ishant (19) driving a Maruti DZire car, started having a quarrel with Jaiprakash when he arrived.

However, Harvinder joined the scuffle, following which Ishant told him to get away from the vehicle’s way but he refused to. “We analysed CCTV footage and saw that Ishant subsequently drove the vehicle with Harvinder latching onto the bonnet for around 200 metres,” the DCP said.

Harvinder works as a property dealer, police said. Police have arrested Ishant and booked under IPC section 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 279 (Rash driving) and the vehicle has been taken into custody. Police said he was not inebriated.

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 08:59 IST
