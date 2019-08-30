19 meetings in 11 hrs: At BJP office, DUSU poll takes centrestage

From 9 am to 8 pm on Thursday, the Delhi BJP held 19 meetings at its Pant Marg office with different morchas and cells, during which the upcoming Delhi University Students’ Union election was the centre of discussion.

Senior leaders said the Delhi BJP is investing resources on the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, so that they perform well and give a message ahead of next year’s Delhi Assembly polls. DUSU polls are on September 12.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said, “Meetings were held with different wings of the party like youth, women, Purvanchal, lawyers’ and doctors’ cells and they were given action plans for the university elections.”

He said morcha leaders, cell members and ward councillors have been told to reach out to students in their areas. “While student leaders will campaign around university issues, our leaders will ask students to vote for the ABVP because of our stand on national security and nation building,” Tiwari said.

The PM has initiated several schemes for youth in the fields of sports and fitness which the leaders will take forward during meetings with students, he said. “DU represents India as it has students from across the country. The party wants to ensure a clean sweep in the DUSU polls so we can send a message across the country that the youth is with us,” he said.