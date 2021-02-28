19 Covid cases emerge from condo in Gurgaon

Twenty floors of four towers in a single condominium in Sector 67 have emerged as the only containment zones in the district after 19 people tested positive for Covid. (File photo)

Twenty floors of four towers in a single condominium in Sector 67 have emerged as the only containment zones in the district after 19 people tested positive for Covid.

According to officials, the cases began emerging at Ireo Victory Valley earlier this month, with one person testing positive, followed by three more a few days later. Following this, testing camps were set up in the condominium.

“When multiple cases started emerging, it became a matter of concern as cases are actually reducing in Gurgaon. We set up testing camps where more than 100 tests were conducted, and around 8-9 people tested positive,” said Dr Jai Prakash, district surveillance officer.

With the health department subsequently setting up camps in the society daily, officials said a total of 19 people have tested positive. “We have already conducted over 750 tests in the condominium; the figure is expected to cross 1,000 since camps have been set up today as well,” said Dr Virender Yadav, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Gurgaon, Saturday.

“Some of those who tested positive had attended a party at a restaurant earlier this month, but it’s impossible to say they picked up the infection there. It is not possible to confirm the source,” said the CMO.

Officials from the health department said they have conducted a meeting with the RWA of Ireo Victory Valley and directed them to ensure residents are tested. Jitender Kumar, Joint Commissioner-II of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), and Raman Yadav, Executive Engineer of the MCG, have been appointed as the cluster in-charge and incident commander respectively for the containment zone.

Gurgaon has seen fewer than 50 cases a day this week from over 3,000 tests conducted in a day.