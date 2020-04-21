Delhi: 19 contacts of NDMC chief engineer traced, five families in isolation

One of the quarantined officials is an assistant engineer from Haryana, whose family has also been quarantined by the Haryana government. One of the quarantined officials is an assistant engineer from Haryana, whose family has also been quarantined by the Haryana government.

Days after a chief civil engineer of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) tested positive for COVID-19, five people who came in contact with him, along with their families, have been quarantined.

“Currently there are 19 established contacts. Of these, 10 met him more than 14 days ago. Of the remaining nine, five are high-risk contacts and are being quarantined. The rest have been instructed to observe for symptoms,” Tanvi Garg, DM (New Delhi), told The Indian Express.

One of the quarantined officials is an assistant engineer from Haryana, whose family has also been quarantined by the Haryana government. “These contacts include people from the department of civil engineering, his drivers, a pharmacist (as he visited the NDMC pharmacy) and some others,” said Dr Vijay Shankar Patel, senior medical officer at NDMC’s public health department.

After exhibiting symptoms such as dry cough on April 15, the 56-year-old chief civil engineer, who worked at the Palika Kendra in Sansad Marg, was tested on April 16 at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. His test results came out on April 18 and he has been hospitalised since. On whether the Palika Kendra will be declared a hotspot, Garg said: “As of now only one positive case has been confirmed. Further action will be taken strictly as per protocol.”

The engineer is a resident of Kundli, near Sonipat in Haryana. One of his drivers told The Indian Express, “He used to go to office from Kundli, and it often took more than an hour.” His family, including his wife and son, are under home quarantine.

