183 cases, 2 deaths: Delhi sees biggest spike in COVID-19 cases

Contacts of the patient have been traced, a district administration official said. Medical equipment used on the patient, as well as areas he inhabited in the hospital, have been disinfected. (Representational Image) Contacts of the patient have been traced, a district administration official said. Medical equipment used on the patient, as well as areas he inhabited in the hospital, have been disinfected. (Representational Image)

Delhi saw its biggest spike in the number of COVID-19 cases Friday, with 183 fresh cases being reported, taking the total number of cases in the capital to 903. Two more deaths were also reported — an 80-year-old resident of Darya Ganj and a 56-year-old cancer patient admitted at the Delhi State Cancer Institute — taking the toll to 14. Among the new cases, 154 are from the Nizamuddin Markaz gathering, while 12 either have a travel history or are cases of local transmission.

The Delhi government added seven new containment zones to its list, taking the total number to 30. This includes Nabi Karim, Chandni Mahal, parts of Paschim Vihar and Ashok Nagar.

The 80-year-old patient was admitted to Dwarka’s Venkateshwar Hospital three days ago. He died of a heart attack on Thursday evening before his test results came back positive. According to details shared with the Southwest district administration, the patient had type II diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease stage 5 and was on conservative management.

He was referred for urgent dialysis, in view of advanced renal failure, by ESI Hospital in Central Delhi’s Basai Darapur. “On reporting to the Venkateshwar Hospital ER, the patient had no history of travel. He also had no fever, cough, shortness of breath or any features suggestive of COVID-19,” as per details the hospital shared with the district administration.

He was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday at 1.41am. His X-ray was normal, and he went for dialysis twice. Around 6 pm the next day, he had a cardiac arrest and was revived, following which he was put on ventilator support. On Thursday, a chest X-ray showed some shadows, prompting the hospital to shift the patient to an ICU isolation ward and test samples for COVID-19 infection.

“But the patient’s condition deteriorated; he had a cardiac arrest and died on Thursday at 7 pm. We received a positive report for COVID-19 after the patient’s death,” the hospital told the district administration.

Contacts of the patient have been traced, a district administration official said. Medical equipment used on the patient, as well as areas he inhabited in the hospital, have been disinfected. The body was buried Friday.

In a separate incident, two patients admitted to Max Hospital in Saket for cardiac problems Thursday tested positive for coronavirus. They were initially admitted to Max Smart Hospital and were later moved to Max Hospital Saket, East Block, a coronavirus-only facility.

“So far, all samples collected from our healthcare workers and those from contact tracing have tested negative. Both patients are stable. They had come to the hospital over a week ago for cardiac procedures and are unrelated,” a statement from Max Healthcare said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.