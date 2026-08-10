18-yr-old domestic help dies by suicide at employer’s residence; house owner booked

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An 18-year-old domestic help allegedly died by suicide at her employer’s residence in Sector 51, Noida, on Saturday evening, officers said, adding that no suicide note has been found at the spot. The owner of the house, identified as Tarun Batra, has been booked in connection with the case, police said.
The girl was employed as a domestic help along with her mother at the house, they added. The girl and her mother used to stay in Hoshiarpur village in Noida.
Originally from Kathiar district in Bihar, the mother used to work at the residence, and her daughter would often accompany her for work, an officer said. According to the police officer, the girl was allegedly found hanging inside the house.
Upon receiving information about the alleged suicide, a team from Sector 49 police station immediately reached the spot, an officer said. “The woman’s body was taken into custody. No apparent injury marks were found on the body. A forensic team also inspected the scene of the incident,” the officer said, adding that the body was sent for a post-mortem examination.
An FIR has been registered against Batra for abetment of suicide under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Batra, a businessman involved in the manufacturing of polythene, lives with his wife at the residence where the woman allegedly died by suicide, police said.
“The FIR has been lodged by the mother of the deceased, demanding an investigation. The girl was first spotted by the owner of the house in the room above their floor. As the alleged suicide took place at Batra’s residence, he has been booked,” the officer said. Further investigation is underway.
In a similar incident last month, a 19-year-old domestic help, Sonam, allegedly died by suicide on July 27 inside a flat in ATS Pristine Society, Greater Noida. Originally from Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, Sonam had been working as a domestic help for the past one year and was staying in the servant’s room of the flat, police said.
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