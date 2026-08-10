18-yr-old domestic help dies by suicide at employer’s residence; house owner booked

Upon receiving information about the alleged suicide, a team from Sector 49 police station immediately reached the spot, an officer said. (Photo/AI-generated)

An 18-year-old domestic help allegedly died by suicide at her employer’s residence in Sector 51, Noida, on Saturday evening, officers said, adding that no suicide note has been found at the spot. The owner of the house, identified as Tarun Batra, has been booked in connection with the case, police said.

The girl was employed as a domestic help along with her mother at the house, they added. The girl and her mother used to stay in Hoshiarpur village in Noida.

Originally from Kathiar district in Bihar, the mother used to work at the residence, and her daughter would often accompany her for work, an officer said. According to the police officer, the girl was allegedly found hanging inside the house.