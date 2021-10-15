18-yr-old beaten to death in Mahendergarh

AN 18-YEAR-OLD college student was beaten to death with sticks by a group of men in Mahendergarh over personal enmity, police said on Thursday. One person has been arrested in the case.

The police said the accused had recorded the assault, a clipping of which went viral on Thursday.

In the clip, at least six men, wielding sticks, could be seen repeatedly hitting the victim, Gaurav Yadav, a first year Bsc student in a private college in Mahendergarh. Yadav at one point pleads for water. The accused offer him water and while he takes a sip, they start beating him up again.

The accused have been identified as Ravi, Mohan, Ajay, Preetam, Sukhdev alias Bhanja and Vicky alias Fukra. The police said the accused lived in a nearby village and were known to the victim.

According to the police, the incident took place outside a restaurant, ‘Royal Chicken Corner’, owned by one of the accused, in Malra Bass village, Mahendergarh on October 9 afternoon. Gaurav was returning to his house in Bawana village on a motorcycle when he was intercepted by a group of men near a pond in Malra Bass village, which is over 2 km from Bawana.

Gaurav’s father Devender said, “At 11 am, as I was heading to my farm, he told me that he is going to college to fill some forms and would be back soon. When he did not return till 2.30 pm, my wife called him on his phone. One of the accused put the phone against his mouth and he spoke in muffled voice and informed her that he was being beaten up.”

Devender said his son said over the phone that the accused would kill him.

Following this, Devender and his father rushed to the spot in Malra Bass village.

“I saw that the accused were beating him up with lathis. I pleaded with them to stop but they continued to beat him. They said my son had abused them over the phone and they were teaching him a lesson. I told them we can discuss and sort it out. After a few minutes, they stopped beating him,” he said.

The police said Devender and his family rushed the victim to general hospital in Mahendergarh, where doctors referred him to another hospital as his condition was serious. He died of injuries while the family was taking him to another hospital.

Devender said his son Gaurav had last week informed him that he had an argument with Ravi and the latter had been threatening him. “I had told him we will sort out the matter. I did not know they [accused] would resort to this,” he said.

Mahendergarh SP Chander Mohan said, “Probe has found that there was some enmity between the victim and the accused men, which escalated. One of the accused, Vicky, has been arrested and three teams are conducting raids to arrest the other accused. There is no caste-related angle in the case.”