18-year-old unwilling to live with her parents, court allows her to move in with neighbour

The Delhi High Court has allowed an 18-year-old girl to stay with a woman neighbour after she complained that she was being mistreated by her parents. The woman, who was present in person before the High Court judges, took an undertaking that she would take good care of the girl.

“In view of the circumstance that (the girl)… is an adult, aged 18 years and 2 days as of date, and has expressed her desire to live with (the neighbour)…; and in view of the undertaking of taking due care… furnished to this court… the SHO is directed to ensure the well-being and safety of (the girl),” a bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal said.

It further directed the SHO concerned to “sensitise” the beat constable about the matter. It also asked police to provide the girl with mobile numbers of the beat constable and a woman sub-inspector, so she can “contact the police in the event of any threat or apprehension”. The girl had left her parents’ home of her own accord in October 2018, saying she was being treated cruelly. The father then approached the High Court seeking directions to trace his daughter.

Taking note of this, the bench entrusted the investigation to the anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) of the Delhi Police. The AHTU, in its status report, said the girl was a major and had left home on her own following friction with her parents. The agency informed the court that the father had recorded the wrong date of birth for his daughter while lodging an FIR. The bench, in its order, noted that upon investigation, two birth certificates of the girl came on record.

The bench also rejected the father’s claim that his minor daughter had been kidnapped by a boy living in their locality. The agency informed the court that the IMEI number of the accused boy was not found active and that after analysing call records, nothing tied him to the girl.

The bench then directed police to produce the girl, who appeared in court along with her neighbour. “We have interacted with (the girl), (the neighbour), the petitioner/father and the wife of the petitioner in chambers,” the bench said, adding that “the girl does not want to return to her parents’ house”.