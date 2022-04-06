18-year-old student dies, friends injured after being hit by speeding car in Paschim Vihar

An 18-year-old girl died while two others sustained injuries after a speeding car hit them in Outer Delhi’s Paschim Vihar area, according to the police Wednesday. The Delhi Police said the girls were walking towards their school when the car hit them and then rammed into a truck carrying LPG cylinders. According to the police, the car’s driver fled the spot and left his vehicle behind.

The police said they received a PCR call about the accident at 8.08 am Wednesday.

A team rushed to the spot and found that the three girls were hit by a speeding car that further rammed into a truck causing severe injuries to one of the girls. Police said all the three girls were rushed to nearby hospitals.

The deceased was identified as Manisha Kumari and she was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital. Her friends Kalpana and Sanjana are undergoing treatment at Balaji Hospital. All three are students of Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Peeragarhi and residents of the JJ cluster in Udyog Nagar.

Sameer Sharma, deputy commissioner of police (Outer), said, “We have sent two teams to arrest the car driver. As per the initial enquiry, both the car and truck driver are at fault. They will be arrested soon. Our staff reached on time and rushed the girls to hospitals. Kalpana and Sanjana are out of danger now.”