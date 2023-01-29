18-year-old stabbed to death in Central Delhi

An 18-year-old boy died after being stabbed allegedly by three persons in Central Delhi. Police said one of the accused was angry that the victim was allegedly having an affair with his wife. Police have arrested the main accused, Saurabh.

Police said on Friday around 2.09 am, they received a PCR call from the mother of the deceased, Jatin, that he had been stabbed. He was shifted to the hospital. Police said he had a stab injury on the left side of the chest. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment and a case of murder was lodged and investigation was initiated.

During scanning of CCTV footage of the area, three accused persons were identified.

One of the witnesses in the case and the deceased’s friend, Vishu, stated that he along with Jatin were going home after attending a wedding in Paharganj on a motorcycle around 1 am. When they reached lane number 6 in the area, they were suddenly stopped by the three men.

DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said there was a verbal spat between the deceased and one of the accused. “The deceased was caught by two of the men and Saurabh took out a knife and allegedly stabbed him in the chest,” the DCP said. The accused fled from the spot.