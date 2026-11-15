18-year-old woman found murdered in West Delhi boutique, lookout for relative

A teenager was found dead inside a changing room of a boutique in West Delhi on Saturday. Police said that the victim, identified as 18-year-old Shabnam, was killed by her brother-in-law’s younger brother.

A search is on for the accused. Shabnam worked at the shop and was alone when the suspect entered the premises at around 7 pm, according to the Delhi Police.

The incident happened on Saturday after Shabnam went missing from the shop. After the owner found Shabnam missing from the shop, he alerted the neighbouring shop owner.

She was found dead inside the changing room. While the accused is on run, the police have started a probe and begun questioning his family members.