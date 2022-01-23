18-year-old beaten up after row over uploading video on social media in Gurgaon

In the FIR, Mohit said one of the accused called him and asked where he was.

An 18-year-old man was beaten up by a group of 15-20 men at Sakatpur village after an alleged argument over sharing a video clip on social media. Police said the victim suffered multiple injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. No arrests have been made yet, police said.

According to police, the incident took place around 2.00 pm Thursday when the victim, Mohit Khan, was out with two friends.

In the FIR, Mohit said one of the accused called him and asked where he was. “He cut the call after I told him. Within 4-5 minutes, a group of 10-15 people, on motorcycles and cars and carrying sticks and iron rods, arrived and attacked me. The main accused and their associates hit me on the head… One of them put a gun to my head and threatened to kill me. They left me injured and fled,” he alleged, adding that his friends rushed him to a hospital.

Dinkar, SHO of Badshahpur police station, said the victim had uploaded a video clip featuring the accused on Instagram and the accused had raised objections to it: “The accused had been asking him why he did this and asked him to take it down. They beat him up over this issue. Two accused have been named in the FIR and the rest are unknown. We are conducting raids to arrest them.”

In a video clip of the assault, allegedly shared by one of the accused persons on social media, a group of at least 20 men can be seen beating up the victim as he is bleeding from the head and pleading with them to stop. One of the accused could be purportedly heard saying to the victim ‘ab bana video (Now, make a video)’.”

An FIR was registered against the accused under IPC sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) Friday, said police.

Alleging laxity in the probe, Mohit’s father Mustafa Khan said police had only added bailable sections in the FIR: “They should add the attempt to murder charge, considering the nature of injuries. My son had no prior enmity with the accused. He received a video clip on his phone and simply shared it. The accused assumed he had shot the video and attacked him. He has suffered a fracture in his head and multiple injuries. He is critical… and is unable to speak a lot.”

Gurgaon Police spokesperson Subhash Boken said they are conducting a probe and seeking legal opinion on additional sections that can be added to the FIR.