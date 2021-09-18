18 dengue cases so far in Gurgaon, health department ramps up surveillance, testing

Following a rise in viral fever and flu cases in the city, the district health department has ramped up surveillance for dengue, malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases. The department has set up a 20-bed ward at the civil hospital to deal with a contingency or outbreak.

So far this year, the city has reported 18 cases of dengue and two cases of malaria. Officials said cases are scattered across the district and the dengue strain is causing low- to moderate-grade fever, followed by a low platelet count after a few days.

This year, cases have been reported from Badshahpur, Wazirabad, Jharsa, Bhondsi, Krishna Colony among other areas. In 2020, 51 cases of dengue and four cases of malaria were reported.

Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurgaon, said, “A 20-bed ward for dengue cases has been set up at the civil hospital. With the extended monsoon this year, cases will definitely rise in the coming days. A taskforce meeting with all stakeholders has been scheduled for Tuesday to discuss the status. We have instructed all private hospitals to report dengue and malaria cases. Teams are carrying out fogging in hotspot areas.”

Earlier this week, taking cognizance of an upsurge in dengue cases in Haryana, the state health department had directed all districts to ramp up surveillance and case detection by increasing sample collection for dengue/chikungunya, malaria from OPDs and flu corners at primary/community health centres and testing on daily basis to avert an outbreak.

The department had directed that a rapid action team be set up with a contingency plan to contain any outbreak and for all migratory population to be screened for suspected cases.

Dr Sudha Garg, deputy civil surgeon for vector borne-diseases, said, “Most cases so far are of low-to-moderate fever and a majority of them are recovering from the OPD. We have flu corners where people are screened on a case-by-case basis. So far, we have taken 950 samples. Door-to-door surveillance for fever cases is continuing.”

The districts had also been instructed to carry out source reduction measures in both urban/peri-urban areas especially for those adjoining NCR, UP or Himachal Pradesh, and ensure fogging during evening hours where high vector density was reported. Authorities had also decided to set up mobile health units in all districts.