18 arrested, 450 investigated, Delhi Police tells HC in 2020 Gargi college molestation case

Over two years after several students of Delhi University’s all-women Gargi College were allegedly molested during a cultural festival by outsiders who forcibly entered campus, the Delhi Police informed the Delhi High Court Friday that 18 people have been arrested.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad was hearing a plea seeking a court-monitored probe into the incident. The petition, by advocate M L Sharma, seeks preservation of all video recordings and CCTV footage of the campus.

Additional Standing Counsel for the state Nandita Rao informed the bench that 450 people have been investigated and all CCTV footage of the incident has been seized. Rao further said statements of students under Section 161 of the Code of Criminal Procedure have been taken and sought time to file its reply in the matter.

Rao said the chargesheet will be filed in six weeks and that there was a delay in filing the same as students had returned home at the onset of the pandemic. The bench orally asked police to file a chargesheet in the matter. The HC granted time to police to file its response as a last indulgence and listed the matter on January 18, 2023.

The alleged incident came to light after students of the college took to social media to narrate their ordeal and claimed security personnel did nothing to control the unruly groups. Students alleged that outsiders had forcibly entered the campus and groped them during the third day of ‘Reverie’, the college’s annual festival, between 4 and 5 pm on February 6, 2020.

On February 10, 2020, an FIR was registered after students protested inside the campus, demanding accountability and action from college authorities, who, they alleged, remained indifferent since the incident.