1,700 compensation forms received so far after riots: Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited Shiv Vihar and nearby areas, Tuesday. (Photo: Praveen Khanna) Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited Shiv Vihar and nearby areas, Tuesday. (Photo: Praveen Khanna)

The Delhi government will launch a two-day verification drive from Saturday to release compensation to victims of Northeast Delhi riots, said Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, adding that the government has received 1,700 compensation requests. “Compensation forms are being given to families and the process of providing monetary compensation to the affected families has started. We have given out Rs 25,000 as an immediate cash relief,” he added. The verification drive will be headed by six senior IAS officers. “We want to get verification done at the earliest,” said Sisodia. As per the plan, for a burnt house, the government will give Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh for a damaged house.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.