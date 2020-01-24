Delhi — ‘170 colonies in forest area can’t be regularised’

Delhi government’s Additional Standing Counsel Sanjoy Ghose, while placing the affidavit, apprised it of the Supreme Court’s ruling, which had ordered that prior approval of the Central government is required for any non-forest activity within the area of any forest. Delhi government’s Additional Standing Counsel Sanjoy Ghose, while placing the affidavit, apprised it of the Supreme Court’s ruling, which had ordered that prior approval of the Central government is required for any non-forest activity within the area of any forest.

The Centre’s move to regularise unauthorised colonies in the capital will not benefit around 170 colonies falling under the ‘reserved’ or ‘notified forest’ categories, the Delhi government told the Delhi High Court Thursday.

While steps are afoot to regularise over 1,700 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, it is not clear how many of the 170 colonies listed by the Delhi government were cleared for regularisation.

The Delhi government’s Department of Forests and Wildlife made the submission before Justice G S Sistani and Justice A J Bhambhani, after they were asked to clarify the effect of directions to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi on areas falling under notified forest areas and wildlife sanctuaries.

It said that there are “currently 170 unauthorised colonies, in which a part or full colony fall under different categories of forest areas, under the jurisdictions of North Division (4 colonies), South Division (114 colonies), and West Division (52 colonies).”

