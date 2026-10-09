17-year-old teen driving rented car kills pedestrian in accident

An FIR under sections of causing death by negligence and rash driving of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act has been registered at Kishangarh police station, police said.

While returning home from a friend’s birthday, a 17-year-old teen, driving a rented Audi, allegedly hit a pedestrian, leading to his death in Southwest Delhi late Sunday. Police said the teen has been apprehended.

Police identified the victim was Umashankar, aged around 45. The incident took place at Kishangarh around 2.30 am.

“On Sunday, the 17-year-old rented an Audi through an app for the night to go to a friend’s birthday party. While returning home, the teen allegedly lost control of the vehicle and hit two parked cars on the roadside, before ramming into the pedestrian,” said an officer.

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“Umashankar was shifted to JPN Apex Trauma Centre, where he was declared brought dead,” the officer added.