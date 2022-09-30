scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

17-year-old stabbed to death by schoolmates in northwest Delhi

The Delhi Police soon analysed CCTV footage and apprehended five minors within two hours of the incident. The police also recovered a button-activated knife that was used in committing the crime.

Officers said the boys had bought the knife online. (Representative/ File)

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by five of his schoolmates in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar on Thursday afternoon, the police said. The accused, who stabbed the boy multiple times with a knife, have been apprehended by the Delhi Police.

The victim, Deepanshu, was taken to a hospital where he died during treatment, officers added. The police also recovered a button-activated knife that was used in committing the crime.

According to the police, the victim got into a fight with a group of boys at their school. Later, when all the students were going home, the group of boys followed Deepanshu and stabbed him.

Usha Rangnani, DCP (Northwest) said, “They killed him to take revenge after the school fight. We analysed CCTV footage and five juveniles have been apprehended from Lal Bagh and Azadpur. This was done within two hours of the incident”. Officers said the boys had bought the knife online. The matter is being investigated.

