Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

17-year-old stabbed to death in Delhi after he objected to sister being harassed

A PCR call was made around 9.22 pm. DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said, “We received information about the incident and rushed to the spot. The boy was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.”

Police said the juveniles had allegedly harassed the victim’s sister but the family didn’t lodge a complaint.

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death allegedly by two boys after he objected to them harassing his younger sister. The incident took place in Central Delhi Friday night. Police have apprehended the two juveniles involved in the crime.

According to police, the victim was returning home after tuition and was near his house when the incident occurred. Purported CCTV footage from the crime scene shows the victim being attacked by the boys. He is seen fighting with one of them but is stabbed in the back. He tries to switch on his phone and call for help but falls to the ground.

The boy’s father lodged a complaint against the two boys who are known to the victim. The DCP said: “The father told us that while he was taking the victim to the hospital, he revealed that the two boys were earlier harassing his sister. The victim had warned them and slapped one of the boys. We suspect the two juveniles stabbed him multiple times in revenge.”

The father alleged, “… There were three boys and they had planned it; they followed him and stabbed him multiple times. The tuition class is hardly 100 metres from our home. These boys had earlier harassed my daughter and her friends. My son had promised my daughter he would take care of the matter. He was upset… and slapped them. They then threatened my son.”

His uncle added, “… He would go to computer classes every day… he was hardworking. These boys must be punished.”

The family also staged a protest, alleging such incidents have happened in the area before and demanded police increase security and take strict action against the assailants. Police said they’re investigating the claims.

First published on: 30-10-2022 at 05:19:45 am
