17-year-old ‘killed sister-in-law, strangled her son’, arrested

Scratch marks on his face, bite marks on his leg and a blood-soaked locket — these were the clues that led the Delhi Police to apprehend a 17-year-old boy for allegedly killing his sister-in-law and her four-year-old son.

On Thursday evening, the woman was found with her throat slit at her Central Delhi house, while her son was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

“During questioning, the juvenile admitted to committing the murders. He said he had attempted to sexually assault the woman. She resisted the attempt and the accused was injured. Annoyed at her resistance, he hit her with a grindstone two-three times,” said DCP (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa.

According to police, the woman lost consciousness, but her four-year-old son woke up and told the accused that “he would report this to his father”. The juvenile got scared and allegedly strangled the child and attempted to hang him from the ceiling fan, said police.

“The woman regained consciousness and bit the juvenile’s leg to save her son. The accused then slit her throat with a knife,” Randhawa said.

The juvenile then allegedly hanged the child from the fan and fled the spot, after washing off the bloodstains and changing his clothes, said police.

“He kept wandering in the nearby areas for two to three hours. He then came to the room with his cousin and feigned ignorance about the murders,” claimed police.

The juvenile was visiting his brother, sister-in-law and nephew in the capital, and had set up a vegetable stall in the area. “The crime team, FSL team and the dog squad were called to the spot and a case of murder was registered. A blood-stained knife was recovered. The juvenile’s locket was also found after a second round of scanning,” said a police officer.

The accused has been sent to a correction home, said police.