17-year-old girl assaulted, thrown off roof by three men in Mathura, say police

The girl is currently receiving treatment in a nearby hospital, police said.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted and thrown off a roof in Mathura on Monday night, allegedly by men who had been harassing her for some time.

According to police, the family has alleged that Dileep, Kaushal and Avanish, residents of the same area, had harassed her on prior occasions as well. The accused entered the minor’s home and took her to the second floor from where they threw her off the terrace, police said.

The girl is currently receiving treatment in a nearby hospital, police said.

“We received a complaint from the parents of a minor that some people came to harass her and they made an attempt on her life by throwing her off the roof. An FIR has been filed against the accused for attempt to murder and other relevant sections. Two persons have been arrested and the remaining accused will also be apprehended. Further investigation is pending,” said Shrish Chandra, SP Rural Mathura.

Read | Twitter India restricts 50 tweets in connection with alleged assault of Loni man

On Monday, the accused forcefully entered the girl’s house at around 9 pm and took her to the roof. The accused beat her and pushed her off the roof’s ledge in a fit of rage, the family alleged. According to the victim’s family, the accused would pass lewd comments and the harassment had been going on for months.

CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced, in which the girl can be seen falling on the ground. Locals can be seen rushing to rescue her.

The girl is currently stable and being treated for fractures and head and shoulder injuries, said police. Two of the accused, Dileep and Kaushal, have been arrested.