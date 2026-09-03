17-year-old gangraped inside moving bus: Driver, conductor hired without police verification, say police

The two men accused of allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl inside a moving bus had been hired without police verification. In fact, none of the drivers and conductors working for the private bus service had undergone police verification, The Indian Express has learnt.

Sources in the police said they are now questioning the operators of the service, which runs at least a dozen buses, about its hiring process and the lack of checks.

The police are also allegedly looking at people who regularly dealt with the buses. Representatives of a paint shop in Kashmere Gate and a repair shop in Greater Noida are likely to be questioned about what they had noticed about the vehicles and the two accused, sources said.