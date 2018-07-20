17-year-old beaten to death by seven boys in revenge attack: Delhi Police

CCTV footage from outside school shows the boys picking on Gaurav. CCTV footage from outside school shows the boys picking on Gaurav.

A 17-year-old student of a Delhi government school was beaten to death allegedly by a group of seven students, including an 18-year-old boy, in northeast Delhi on Wednesday. Two juveniles were apprehended on Thursday, police said.

As per police, initial investigation revealed that the 18-year-old youth, who is absconding, was involved in a fight with the victim and his friends around eight days ago at Shivaji Park in Shahdara. The 18-year-old then decided to attack the victim in revenge, police said.

DCP (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “The dead boy was identified as Gaurav. He was beaten to death by a group of boys on Wednesday afternoon. We have registered an FIR and apprehended two juveniles. A search is on to apprehend the others as they all went missing from their homes after the incident.”

On Thursday afternoon, the victim’s family members protested on the Main 100 Foot Road, Babarpur, demanding action against the accused juveniles and their family members for allegedly sheltering them.

Gaurav’s father died, and his mother remarried. Gaurav lived with his mother, step-father and three siblings in Babarpur.

“Gaurav was studying in a Delhi government school and had been promoted to Class XI. He wanted to study commerce, but was assigned the arts stream and decided to change schools,” said Sumitra, his mother.

“I, along with Gaurav and my sister’s son, came to get a transfer certificate (TC) from the school on Wednesday afternoon around 3.30 pm. As it was getting late due to official procedure, he asked me to go home. I left around 4.30 pm — 15 minutes later, I got a call from his cousin that Gaurav was dead,” she said.

According to police, Gaurav came out from the school along with his cousin when he was stopped by the accused juveniles.

“Police have recovered CCTV footage from a shop near the school, which shows that Gaurav was first stopped by a group of seven outside school who slapped and punched him. His cousin was standing along with him. They then asked Gaurav and his cousin to come with them to a park, which was 25 metres away from the school,” said a senior police officer.

His cousin told police, “They all slapped, punched and kicked Gaurav… and he collapsed. However, they did not stop and again hit him on his private parts. I shouted for help and they fled the spot.”

The victim was taken to GTB hospital, from where his mother was informed about the incident. “He was declared brought dead. The post-mortem was conducted on Thursday morning. Initial findings of the post-mortem revealed no external injury marks; he died due to internal injuries,” the officer said.

Police have questioned the apprehended juveniles, who said Gaurav had got into a fight with a senior student at Shivaji Park.

