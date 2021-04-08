Delhi: 17-year-old apprehended for stalking, harassing air hostess trainee online

Within five hours of the complaint, police said they examined the messages and ID of the accused.

A 17-year-old boy has been apprehended by Delhi Police for allegedly stalking, harassing and threatening a 20-year-old woman on social media. Police said the accused, a class XI student, was forcing the woman to have sexual relations with him.

The accused was apprehended after the woman filed a complaint with Shahdara police on Wednesday.

The woman, who’s pursuing her graduation and training to become an air hostess, told police she was being stalked by a man on Instagram, Facebook Messenger and her mail.

“An unknown person was sending her obscene messages and content on social media and was harassing her. He was asking her to have sexual relations with him. When she refused, he kept pushing her for the same through other apps. This had been going for the last 3-4 days and the victim was traumatised,” said a senior police officer.

DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said, “We analysed the email and found that the accused was using Virtual Private Network (VPN) connection to access his mail and harass the woman. The boy’s location was traced and he was caught from his house in Krishna Nagar. We apprehended him and recovered the phone that he used to contact the girl on Instagram and other apps,” said the DCP.

Police said they also found the email ID and other fake identities he was using on the Internet.

The boy allegedly used VPN to “hide his identity” and was stalking minors and other women online. He is being questioned and legal action will be taken, police said.