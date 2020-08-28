17 farmhouses demolished in Aravallis, 2 more to be razed

Eight farmhouses were demolished on Thursday.

Seventeen farmhouses constructed illegally in the Aravalli region in Gurgaon have been razed by a joint team of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) over the last two days.

According to officials, the demolition was carried out near Bandhwari village. While nine structures were razed on Wednesday, another eight were razed on Thursday. Officials said two more structures will be demolished by the end of the week.

Speaking to The Indian Express, MCG Joint Commissioner Hariom Atri said, “These farmhouses had been constructed illegally on around 50 acres of land, without applying for any permission.”

Officials said that showcause notices had been served to owners of these structures in the past, followed by demolition notices that were issued on Tuesday.

District Town Planner R S Batth said, “The investment in these structures was anywhere between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 2 crore. We will lodge an FIR against their owners and any others involved.”

