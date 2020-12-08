1,674 Covid-19 cases in Delhi, lowest 1-day spike since August

The positivity rate slipped to 3.15% Monday. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

The capital Monday recorded 1,674 fresh Covid-19 cases — the lowest single-day spike since August 31. The fatality rate, based on data from the last 10 days, rose to 2.14% after the city recorded 63 deaths in the last 24 hours. While total cases stand at 5,93,924, the death toll is at 9,706.

The positivity rate slipped to 3.15% Monday with authorities testing 53,207 people in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday was 4.96%, 4.78%, 4.2% and 3.68% respectively.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said this is the lowest positivity rate in six months and urged citizens to keep practicing Covid-19 precautions. “In a month, positivity declined to 3.15% today from 15.26% on November 7. During the same period, RT-PCR positivity reduced to 6.68% from 30.20%. Lowest positivity in last 6 months. Steadily, corona cases and positivity coming down. Hope this will continue. Please observe all precautions,” he tweeted.

