16,500 personnel, 1,600 pickets: Delhi Police readies for New Year’s Eve

With more than 16,500 police personnel, 1,000 traffic personnel, 1,600 pickets and 125 anti-drinking points – the Delhi Police said they are ready with an elaborate security and traffic plan for the New Year’s Eve celebrations, as they are expecting a large number of people visiting markets, eateries, tourist spots and bars in the city.

Senior officers Thursday said more than 16,500 personnel will be deployed on the streets to keep a check on people. Almost 1,000 traffic personnel and 20 companies from other agencies will guard the streets all night.

“We will facilitate a safe and good environment for people who wish to celebrate, but people must follow guidelines. We won’t tolerate drinking and driving, rash or zig-zag driving or hooliganism. Women’s safety is also our priority and more than 2,500 women police officials will be deployed,” said Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak.

Other than traffic pickets, police will also set up 1,600 pickets for checking vehicles, individuals and trucks/consignments.

“To ensure effective deployment and action, personnel will work in a two-shift system. This will help the police and citizens. We will also take anti-terror measures with Special Cell teams. Real-time information will be shared. All inter-state movement from Delhi will be guarded,” added Pathak.

As per police, a large number of people will visit Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar market, M & N Blocks of Greater Kailash, South Ex, Saket Select City Mall, Qutub Minar, India Gate, Hudson Lane, Defence Colony Club, Aerocity, Pacific Mall, Karol Bagh, and INA Market among others.

Police said no vehicles will be allowed at Connaught Place after 8 pm. Only authorised vehicles can enter, and others will have to access roads outside Outer Circle, Mandi House, Minto Road, R K Ashram Marg etc. Parking arrangements have been made at Gole Dak Khana, Patel Chowk, Mandi House, Panchkuian Road, KG Marg etc.

Advertisement

At India Gate, if heavy pedestrian movement is witnessed, police will block vehicular movement through the c-hexagon area, said officials. Vehicles will be diverted to Pandara Road, Zakir Hussain Marg, Feroz Shah Road etc.

For commuters, who are travelling from North to South Delhi, police have made alternative routes such as Delhi Gate, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Mathura Road to reach Ashram.

For people visiting Delhi Zoo, police said that Mathura Road will be congested and commuters should avoid taking Bhairon Road from Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pragati Maidan.

Advertisement

In South Delhi, commuters have been advised to avoid Press Enclave Road, Firoz Gandhi Marg, Veer Savarkar Marg, Bhisham Pitamah Marg etc.

Meanwhile, the Gurgaon Police announced that they will deploy more than 4,000 personnel for the safety of locals on December 31. Police have marked 100 locations as high footfall areas, and 60 checking points or pickets have been installed. As per security measures, Gurgaon’s MG Road will be blocked for vehicular movement.

The Delhi Traffic Police also released an advisory in relation to the dense fog in the city. Police said motorists should ensure their lights, brakes, tyres and windscreen are in good working condition.

“Keep your windows and mirrors clean… Use your defroster and wipers to maximise vision. If possible, keep a high visibility jacket and torch in the car so you can see and be seen in case you get out of the car. Make your vehicle visible to others by using low-beam headlights. If visibility is reduced, turn on fog lights, reduce speed and slow down…Keep a safe distance and avoid tail-gating to account for sudden stops or changes in the traffic pattern… Honk periodically to let other drivers know your presence,” read the advisory.