165 Delhi firms violating wage norms: Labour Minister Gopal Rai

As many as 165 out of 182 establishments recently raided by the Delhi government’s Labour Department were found violating norms on minimum wages, Labour Minister Gopal Rai said Friday.

The raids were conducted as part of the department’s 10-day-long “operation minimum wages”, which was launched on December 10 in private and government establishments across the capital’s districts.

Rai said that violations were found in both private and government establishments, which comprised hospitals and five-star hotels. Rai has issued an advisory, stating that the heads of departments will be held responsible in case of minimum wage violations. The cases will be heard at labour courts. The violations may attract penalties of at least Rs 50,000 and imprisonment of up to three years.