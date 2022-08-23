scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

16-year-old ‘strangles minor, wanted way out of studying’: Police

According to police, the boys, who were neighbours, had gone out to play.

The victim’s body was later found on the Delhi-Meerut expressway by the roadside around 5.30 pm. (Representational/File)

A 16-year-old boy was apprehended by Ghaziabad police for allegedly strangling a 13-year-old Dalit boy to death on Monday. Police said he allegedly wanted to commit a crime to “get out of studying”.

According to police, the boys, who were neighbours, had gone out to play.

The victim’s body was later found on the Delhi-Meerut expressway by the roadside around 5.30 pm.

“When the 16-year-old was questioned, it was found that he was not interested in studying but his parents were insistent that he study. He claimed he had been thinking of a way out to escape his parents and studying for the past six-seven months. He then decided to commit a ‘crime’ as a possible way out. The (juvenile) had been asking the deceased to accompany him to the Expressway every day for the past three days… On Monday, they had gone to the Expressway… where the (juvenile) strangled the deceased,” said Iraj Raja, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Barbell Strategy, Safety N...Premium
UPSC Key-August 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Barbell Strategy, Safety N...
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch upPremium
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menuPremium
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu
More from Delhi

Police said an FIR under IPC section 302 (murder) as well as sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been registered. The 16-year-old has been sent to a juvenile justice centre, they said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-08-2022 at 02:21:07 am
Next Story

Supertech demolition: Twin towers charged, explosives to be connected across floors

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Fully deserved: Carlsen congratulates Praggnanandhaa after losing

Fully deserved: Carlsen congratulates Praggnanandhaa after losing

'Treated like a terrorist': UK academic tells HC on his deportation from Kerala

'Treated like a terrorist': UK academic tells HC on his deportation from Kerala

JNU V-C: 'Would resist inviting police onto campus'

JNU V-C: 'Would resist inviting police onto campus'

Premium
Anthony Fauci to step down as Biden's chief medical adviser, NIAID head

Anthony Fauci to step down as Biden's chief medical adviser, NIAID head

Video shows ADM lathicharging protester in Patna; probe on

Video shows ADM lathicharging protester in Patna; probe on

Why you should read ‘Russia’s Political Ideology’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Russia’s Political Ideology’

Premium
Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India: Report

Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India: Report

Can diabetes affect your sleep and vice versa?

Can diabetes affect your sleep and vice versa?

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement