16-year-old ‘strangles minor, wanted way out of studying’: Police

A 16-year-old boy was apprehended by Ghaziabad police for allegedly strangling a 13-year-old Dalit boy to death on Monday. Police said he allegedly wanted to commit a crime to “get out of studying”.
According to police, the boys, who were neighbours, had gone out to play.
The victim’s body was later found on the Delhi-Meerut expressway by the roadside around 5.30 pm.
“When the 16-year-old was questioned, it was found that he was not interested in studying but his parents were insistent that he study. He claimed he had been thinking of a way out to escape his parents and studying for the past six-seven months. He then decided to commit a ‘crime’ as a possible way out. The (juvenile) had been asking the deceased to accompany him to the Expressway every day for the past three days… On Monday, they had gone to the Expressway… where the (juvenile) strangled the deceased,” said Iraj Raja, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural).
Police said an FIR under IPC section 302 (murder) as well as sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been registered. The 16-year-old has been sent to a juvenile justice centre, they said.
