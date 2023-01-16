scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

16-year-old stabbed to death in Noida, man arrested

The police said that Ankit, the accused in the case, is originally from Badaun and they arrested him from the forests in the area, where he was hiding.

Father of the deceased registered a complaint late on January 13 at the Sector 113 police station, saying his son had been stabbed to death by some unknown persons. (Representational/File)

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a boy to death. The accused has been identified as Ankit, a resident of Sarfabad, Sector 73, Noida. The deceased, Deepak, 16, also lived in the same area.

The police said Ankit is originally from Badaun and they arrested him from the forests in the area, where he was hiding.

Deepak’s father Mohan Lal Katheria registered a complaint late on January 13 at the Sector 113 police station, saying his son had been stabbed to death by some unknown persons.

Also Read |Noida shopkeeper assaulted by two men for refusing to take back old jacket; one held

The police said by the time Ankit’s name as accused came up in the investigation, he had fled and hid in the forest in his village.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting
Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting
A twist in the plot: Gangster turns actor, features in movie on his life
A twist in the plot: Gangster turns actor, features in movie on his life
In Surat, diamonds lose glitter after Russia sanctions, risk of recession
In Surat, diamonds lose glitter after Russia sanctions, risk of recession
Guess what’s pulling more Indian students to the US (clue: it’s not engin...
Guess what’s pulling more Indian students to the US (clue: it’s not engin...

“Mohanlal’s family has been living in Sarfabad for the last 14 years. On January 8, his middle son Deepak was with his friends. Meanwhile, Ankit was writing a mobile number on a piece of paper. At that very moment, a girl passed by and Deepak thought why Ankit was giving the number to her. Both of them got into an argument on this matter and out of enmity Ankit planned to kill him,” according to the police statement.

“On January 13, Ankit was waiting near Deepak’s house in the evening. When he saw Deepak going towards his house on his cycle, the accused Ankit chased Deepak and stabbed him in the stomach. The victim was taken to the District Hospital, Sector-30, Noida, by his relatives but the doctor declared him dead,” it added.

Officers at the Sector-113 police station said they have recovered the knife allegedly used in the murder. “He hid the blood-soaked knife in his rented room, which has been recovered at the instance of the accused,” said a police officer.

More from Delhi
Advertisement

A First Information Report under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered in the case, according to the police. Sections 4 and 25 of the Arms act were added later after the recovery of the knife, they added.

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 09:11 IST
Next Story

BJP looks beyond Raman Singh in Chhattisgarh, break with past ahead of Assembly polls

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close