16-year-old stabbed to death in Noida, man arrested

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a boy to death. The accused has been identified as Ankit, a resident of Sarfabad, Sector 73, Noida. The deceased, Deepak, 16, also lived in the same area.

The police said Ankit is originally from Badaun and they arrested him from the forests in the area, where he was hiding.

Deepak’s father Mohan Lal Katheria registered a complaint late on January 13 at the Sector 113 police station, saying his son had been stabbed to death by some unknown persons.

The police said by the time Ankit’s name as accused came up in the investigation, he had fled and hid in the forest in his village.

“Mohanlal’s family has been living in Sarfabad for the last 14 years. On January 8, his middle son Deepak was with his friends. Meanwhile, Ankit was writing a mobile number on a piece of paper. At that very moment, a girl passed by and Deepak thought why Ankit was giving the number to her. Both of them got into an argument on this matter and out of enmity Ankit planned to kill him,” according to the police statement.

“On January 13, Ankit was waiting near Deepak’s house in the evening. When he saw Deepak going towards his house on his cycle, the accused Ankit chased Deepak and stabbed him in the stomach. The victim was taken to the District Hospital, Sector-30, Noida, by his relatives but the doctor declared him dead,” it added.

Officers at the Sector-113 police station said they have recovered the knife allegedly used in the murder. “He hid the blood-soaked knife in his rented room, which has been recovered at the instance of the accused,” said a police officer.

A First Information Report under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered in the case, according to the police. Sections 4 and 25 of the Arms act were added later after the recovery of the knife, they added.