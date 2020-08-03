16-year-old mowed down by speeding car in Delhi: Accused held

Delhi Police sought help from Telangana police to identify the car owner. (Representational Image) Delhi Police sought help from Telangana police to identify the car owner. (Representational Image)

Over a week after a 16-year-old boy was mowed down by a speeding Audi in Rohini, police arrested the car driver Saturday.

The incident took place on July 23 when the victim was dragging his cousin’s scooter along the side of the road. According to the FIR, the accused, Sandeep Singh, was allegedly speeding when he hit the boy. He got out, looked at the boy but then sped away.

The victim, Ajar Mehra, lived with his cousin Harshit and his family in Begumpur. A case was filed on a complaint by Harshit, who was with him at the time of the accident. According to police, the scooter toppled and crashed into the road divider, with the victim, Ajar Mehra, suffering head injuries. He was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

DCP (Rohini) P K Mishra said, “We identified the car from the logo and number plate, which had fallen off during the accident. The car was recovered from Rohini a few days later. But the owner couldn’t be identified as the car was registered to a construction company in Telangana.”

Delhi Police sought help from Telangana police to identify the car owner, who said he had sold the Audi last August. DCP Mishra said his team then spoke to the auction company that facilitated the sale. “Our team was in touch with Telangana authorities; they said the car was sold to two men, who took it to Delhi. We found one of the buyers, who told us that his friend, Singh, has the car,” said the DCP.

Police found that Singh lives in Bahadurgarh and asked his friend to call him to Delhi. When the accused came to the city, police arrested him. Singh told police that he owns farms and a few other properties in Haryana and NCR. He said he lost control of the vehicle while speeding and hit the boy. He was scared and left his car near the spot before fleeing to his hometown.

