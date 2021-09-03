16-year-old boy dies after falling from 8th floor of a society in Gurgaon

A 16-year-old boy, who was studying in class 11, died after allegedly falling off the eighth floor of a high-rise in Sector 52 Thursday night. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under CrPC Section 174.

According to police, the incident was reported at 8.30 pm after a security guard spotted the boy’s body near a tower and raised an alarm, following which police were informed. An officer privy to the investigation said, “We received information that a boy had died after falling off the balcony of his house on the eighth floor. He was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 43, where he was declared dead on arrival. We are investigating to ascertain if it is a case of suicide.”

Police said that according to preliminary information, the boy and his mother were in the house around the time of the incident while his father was at work. “The statements of the parents are yet to be recorded as they are in a state of shock. The body has been kept in the mortuary for post-mortem, which will be conducted on Friday,” said the police official.