Sayani Ghosh’s arrest: TMC MPs protest outside North Block in Delhi

Around 15 Trinamool Congress MPs launched a protest outside the North Block on Monday claiming that Union Home Minister Amit Shah refused to meet them over the arrest of the party’s West Bengal youth wing chief and actor Sayani Ghosh in Tripura on Sunday night.

“Why was an appointment denied? Why is the Home Minister of this country NOT BOTHERED about the safety and security of people of this country? Mr. @AmitShah – we deserve an answer! We urge you to immediately address the situation in Tripura,” the party tweeted.

The MPs were instructed to leave for Delhi immediately after news emerged of Ghosh’s arrest. West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee is expected to arrive in the capital by afternoon.

Outside North Block, TMC Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy claimed that the party had sought an appointment with Shah last night. “BJP is trying to crush democracy in Tripura. We will fight and resist all such attempts,” Roy said.

TMC’s Rajya Sabha MPs Derek O’Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, among others, are also present outside the North Block. Speaking to reporters in Tripura, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who landed in the state Monday morning, said the state government has also denied permission for his scheduled roadshow in Agartala.

“If Sayani can be arrested for raising the slogan ‘khela hobe’, why are people who assaulted us roaming free?” he said. Civic polls will be held in Tripura on November 25.