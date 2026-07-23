16 Delhi Metro stations shut for second day as protestors swell at Jantar Mantar

The fresh curbs came after similar restrictions were announced for the 16 metro stations on Wednesday.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 23, 2026 08:45 AM IST
Sixteen Delhi Metro stations remain shut on Thursday.Sixteen Delhi Metro stations remain shut on Thursday.
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Sixteen Metro stations in Central Delhi, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mandi House, ITO and Khan Market, were closed on Thursday due to security reasons, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

The fresh curbs came after similar restrictions were announced for the 16 metro stations on Wednesday.

“Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhamba Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh and Shivaji Stadium metro stations have been closed till further instructions,” the DMRC said in a post on X.

The Metro authorities, however, announced that the interchange facility was available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.

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