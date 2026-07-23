16 Delhi Metro stations shut for second day as protestors swell at Jantar Mantar

Sixteen Metro stations in Central Delhi, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mandi House, ITO and Khan Market, were closed on Thursday due to security reasons, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

The fresh curbs came after similar restrictions were announced for the 16 metro stations on Wednesday.

“Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhamba Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh and Shivaji Stadium metro stations have been closed till further instructions,” the DMRC said in a post on X.

Service Update Below mentioned Metro stations will be closed from 07:30 AM till further instructions. However, Interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat. 1. Lok Kalyan Marg

2. Rajiv Chowk

3. Patel Chowk

4. Ramakrishna… — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) July 23, 2026

The Metro authorities, however, announced that the interchange facility was available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.