26 dead in Delhi blaze, toll could go up

At least 26 people died in a fire near Mundka metro station in Outer Delhi on Friday, Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said. He added that the toll could go up as the fire continued to rage till Friday night and a rescue operation was still underway.

During the day, Delhi Fire Services had sent 27 fire tenders to the spot. Garg said: “It’s a massive fire. So far, we have recovered 20 bodies from first and second floor and teams are now trying to reach the third floor. All the bodies are charred.”

On Friday night, Delhi Police DCP (Outer) Sameer Sharma said: “It’s a tragic incident… 14 dead bodies confirmed.”

The building where the fire broke out was an office complex where CCTVs were manufactured, officials said. The fire is likely to have started from the first floor and spread to the second and third, they said.

Till Friday night, efforts were underway to douse the flames which could be seen raging from the upper floors.