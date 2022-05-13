scorecardresearch
Friday, May 13, 2022
26 dead in Delhi blaze, toll could go up

The building where the fire broke out was an office complex where CCTVs were manufactured, officials said. The fire is likely to have started from the first floor and spread to the second and third, they said.

Written by Amil Bhatnagar | New Delhi |
Updated: May 13, 2022 10:59:43 pm
Firefighters try to douse the blaze near Mundka metro station in Outer Delhi on Friday. (Express Photo)

At least 26 people died in a fire near Mundka metro station in Outer Delhi on Friday, Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said. He added that the toll could go up as the fire continued to rage till Friday night and a rescue operation was still underway.

During the day, Delhi Fire Services had sent 27 fire tenders to the spot. Garg said: “It’s a massive fire. So far, we have recovered 20 bodies from first and second floor and teams are now trying to reach the third floor. All the bodies are charred.”

Delhi Fire Services has sent 27 fire tenders to the spot. (Express Photo) Cranes were being used to go up and douse the fire. (Express Photo)

On Friday night, Delhi Police DCP (Outer) Sameer Sharma said: “It’s a tragic incident… 14 dead bodies confirmed.”

The building where the fire broke out was an office complex where CCTVs were manufactured, officials said.

Rescue operations, which started in the afternoon, ran into the night. (Express Photo)

Till Friday night, efforts were underway to douse the flames which could be seen raging from the upper floors.

