Delhi: 16 colleagues of pizza delivery man negative

Days after a pizza delivery employee in South Delhi tested positive for COVID-19, 16 of his co-workers, who he came in contact with, have tested negative.

The administration categorised contacts as high risk and low risk. While those he worked with were categorised as high risk, those who he delivered food to were categorised as low risk. Only high-risk contacts have been tested so far.

According to South Delhi District Magistrate B M Mishra, these categories have been created by doctors. “Those who he delivered food to have not been tested so far and will have to remain under home quarantine for 14 days,” he said.

According to officials, the others will be tested if they display symptoms of the disease.

The pizza delivery employee had tested positive on April 14. According to Mishra, he had been unwell for over three weeks, displaying symptoms such as a persistent cough and fatigue. After his symptoms did not go away, he went to Safdarjung Hospital, insisting that he be tested. After several requests, he was sent to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where his swab samples were taken.

Officials said it is possible that he contracted the infection from someone who he delivered food to in Malviya Nagar or Hauz Rani (parts of both areas have been declared containment zones).

The patient delivered food in a 5-kilometre radius of the restaurant, located in Malviya Nagar, and 72 homes in Malviya Nagar, Saket, IIT-Delhi and Hauz Khas have been placed under quarantine.

