1,589 illegal Bangladeshi migrants sent back in 9 months: Delhi Police data

Intensifying the crackdown against illegal Bangladeshi migrants, the Delhi Police is learnt to have traced 1,589 such people in the Capital, who were later deported via the Agartala-Bangladesh border, in the nine months from June 2025 to February this year.

This is a sharp increase from the previous seven months, between November 2024 and May 2025, when 720 illegal Bangladeshi migrants were learnt to have been traced in the Capital and sent back.

The drive started in November 2024, following directions from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to verify, identify, and detain illegal Bangladeshi migrants and Rohingya refugees.

According to data shared by the Delhi Police with the MHA, about 220 illegal Bangladeshi migrants were detained between November 15, 2024, and April 20, 2025. They were handed over to the Foreigners’ Regional Registration Office (FRRO), taken by rail and road to eastern states, and sent to Bangladesh via land borders.