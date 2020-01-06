152 mohalla clinics opened in a day: Delhi CM

Kejriwal inaugurates one of the clinics, Sunday. (Express photo: Gajendra Yadav) Kejriwal inaugurates one of the clinics, Sunday. (Express photo: Gajendra Yadav)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday inaugurated 152 mohalla clinics in the capital and claimed the government has set a “world record” by starting so many health facilities on a single day. The total number of functional clinics in Delhi now stands at 450.

“We initially constructed around 150 clinics. Later, we faced many difficulties and roadblocks in expanding the project. Many files were pending for one-two years. Then, the Supreme Court judgment came out and it eased the process of opening new mohalla clinics. Now, we have made 450 mohalla clinics functional. In the coming three-four months, more clinics will be opened and I hope the target of 1,000 mohalla clinics will be achieved in Delhi,” Kejriwal said while inaugurating a clinic in Pitampura.

Simultaneously, MLAs inaugurated mohalla clinics in 43 Assembly constituencies. Started in 2015, the mohalla clinics have served two crore OPD patients and conducted 18 lakh tests until November 2019.

“Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said mohalla clinics will find a place in the Guinness World Records and the Limca Book of Records. If people are happy, I would be happy. It is a Guinness World Record for me. I don’t require anything more than that,” said Kejriwal.

Praising Delhi’s health model, he said the AAP government has added 15,000 new beds in the last five years, while the previous governments managed to add 10,000 beds in 70 years.

“Government hospitals are being closed down and the standard of government dispensaries is deteriorating across the country. There you may see broken walls, absence of doctors and staff, and people losing trust. But across Delhi, mohalla clinics are being opened and AC-hospitals are being built. In Delhi, people’s trust in the public healthcare system has been multiplied,” he said.

With Delhi gearing up for the Assembly polls, the CM once again spoke about work done in various sectors like education, transport, electricity, and water.

“We were forced to be poor, uneducated and underdeveloped by the governments we had. Why? This is due to politics, politics of corruption. Now, the people of Delhi elected a responsible and accountable government…,” he said, adding that the bandwagon of Delhi’s development should not be stopped.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App