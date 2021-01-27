As protests turn violent, 150 cops injured, 2 in ICU as crowd control takes heavy toll

Farmers and police clash at ITO in Delhi on Tuesday. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Over150 police personnel sustained injuries amid clashes with farmers as Tuesday’s tractor march took a violent turn, with a group of protesters entering the capital. While most suffered minor injuries on the head and leg, along with lacerations on the forehead, two injured policemen had to be admitted to the ICU at Lok Nayak and Sushruta Trauma Centre.

In a video of the clashes at Red Fort, several police personnel could be seen jumping off the walls of Red Fort after being beaten up by protesters armed with sticks. Protesters were also seen chasing police officers.

At ITO and Nangloi, too, policemen received injuries in clashes with protesters.

Additional PRO, Delhi Police, Anil Mittal said: “86 police personnel have been injured after clashes broke out with farmers. Most of them who sustained injuries were posted at Red Fort area, followed by Nangloi Chowk.” The figure was updated later as a total of 153 policemen were injured — 41 in North district, 34 in East, 27 in West, 30 in Dwarka, 5 in Shahdara 12 in Outer-north and 4 in South.

The injured policemen were taken to different hospitals in the city including Lok Nayak, Sushruta Trauma Centre, Lady Hardinge Medical College, Aruna Asaf Ali and Lal Bahadur Shastri. The highest number of injured policemen were taken to the Delhi government’s Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi Gate area.

“We have received 21 injured people, including police personnel and farmers. Of these, 11 are police officers. A 40-year-old policemen has suffered a critical head injury and is admitted to the ICU for observation. We performed a CT scan and the report is normal. We will admit him for one more day,” said a senior doctor from Lok Nayak.

At Sushruta Trauma Centre, 58 policemen were taken during the day, out of which most have been discharged. “One policemen was admitted to the ICU after he sustained an injury on his head. He is in a state of shock,” said a senior doctor from the hospital.

At the Palwal-Faridabad border, too, a clash broke out.

“There was no approval for a tractor March from Palwal. Despite repeated requests, protesters did not listen. Both the Palwal SP and another officer were almost run over by a tractor, but the situation is under control now,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police.

However, no police personnel were injured. “To ensure that law and order was maintained on Republic Day, the tractor rally was not permitted to enter Faridabad from Palwal. After some small incidents during the day, following talks between farmers and police, they took their tractors back to Palwal,” said Singh.