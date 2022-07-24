150 fake cases against our leaders since AAP came to power: Atishi

With the L-G recommending a CBI probe into the Excise Policy, implementation of the revised policy for 2022-23 is expected to be delayed and the government may extend the existing one till September 31, said sources.

According to sources, the cabinet has approved the Revised Excise Policy 2022-23 and the new proposals by the excise department and the group of ministers, but final approval for amendments and implementation on the ground has to be done by the L-G.

Under the revised policy, the Delhi government is planning to allow restaurants, bars and clubs to stay open till 3 am, home delivery of liquor, permit liquor stores to give unlimited discounts on MRP prices among others. “Home delivery of liquor and opening of bars, restaurants need proper terms and conditions. The excise department is working on rules for the policy. It’s almost done and will be sent to the Delhi government for approval. After that, the government will forward it to the L-G for final approval and amendment,” said a source.

“We are expecting that the current policy will be extended for another two months. Licensees can review their licence on a pro rata basis and can run the shops,” said another source.

The current policy expired in March. It has been extended twice — in April and June. Now, it may be extended from August 1 to September 31. Sources further said more zonal licensees are expected to withdraw their licences due to revenue loss.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Atishi said the party is used to facing fake cases. “CBI, ED, and IT department raids and cases being registered, and arrests by the Delhi Police is not a new thing for AAP. Ever since AAP came to power in 2015, over 150 cases have been registered against AAP leaders, MLAs and ministers. Between 2015 and 2020, 52 cases were registered against our MLAs. For six months, over 400 files belonging to Delhi government were investigated by a Scheduled Committee formed by the Centre through unconstitutional means. All investigation agencies failed to find even a single proof of corruption against any AAP leader,” she said.