scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 23, 2022

150 fake cases against our leaders since AAP came to power: Atishi

According to sources, the cabinet has approved the Revised Excise Policy 2022-23 and the new proposals by the excise department and the group of ministers, but final approval for amendments and implementation on the ground has to be done by the L-G.

Written by Gayathri Mani | New Delhi |
July 24, 2022 1:32:03 am
AAP MLA Atishi said the party is used to facing fake cases. (File Photo)

With the L-G recommending a CBI probe into the Excise Policy, implementation of the revised policy for 2022-23 is expected to be delayed and the government may extend the existing one till September 31, said sources.

According to sources, the cabinet has approved the Revised Excise Policy 2022-23 and the new proposals by the excise department and the group of ministers, but final approval for amendments and implementation on the ground has to be done by the L-G.

Under the revised policy, the Delhi government is planning to allow restaurants, bars and clubs to stay open till 3 am, home delivery of liquor, permit liquor stores to give unlimited discounts on MRP prices among others. “Home delivery of liquor and opening of bars, restaurants need proper terms and conditions. The excise department is working on rules for the policy. It’s almost done and will be sent to the Delhi government for approval. After that, the government will forward it to the L-G for final approval and amendment,” said a source.

“We are expecting that the current policy will be extended for another two months. Licensees can review their licence on a pro rata basis and can run the shops,” said another source.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Rahul Shewale interview: ‘Despite our differences and problems, Sena MPs ...Premium
Rahul Shewale interview: ‘Despite our differences and problems, Sena MPs ...
Who is Arpita Mukherjee?Premium
Who is Arpita Mukherjee?
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express —MTP to MSP with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express —MTP to MSP with MCQs
A brush with beauty and mortality in Bhutan, the Land of the Thunder DragonPremium
A brush with beauty and mortality in Bhutan, the Land of the Thunder Dragon
More from Delhi

The current policy expired in March. It has been extended twice — in April and June. Now, it may be extended from August 1 to September 31. Sources further said more zonal licensees are expected to withdraw their licences due to revenue loss.
Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox
Meanwhile, AAP MLA Atishi said the party is used to facing fake cases. “CBI, ED, and IT department raids and cases being registered, and arrests by the Delhi Police is not a new thing for AAP. Ever since AAP came to power in 2015, over 150 cases have been registered against AAP leaders, MLAs and ministers. Between 2015 and 2020, 52 cases were registered against our MLAs. For six months, over 400 files belonging to Delhi government were investigated by a Scheduled Committee formed by the Centre through unconstitutional means. All investigation agencies failed to find even a single proof of corruption against any AAP leader,” she said.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Arpita Mukherjee, Bengal minister's aide in eye of SSC scam storm

Arpita Mukherjee, Bengal minister's aide in eye of SSC scam storm

Premium
Judges should not provoke critics: Justice Pardiwala

Judges should not provoke critics: Justice Pardiwala

Biden likely has highly contagious Covid-19 strain, says doctor

Biden likely has highly contagious Covid-19 strain, says doctor

National flag can now remain hoisted through the night

National flag can now remain hoisted through the night

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP
ICYMI

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Gehlot braces for BJP backlash over seer death

Gehlot braces for BJP backlash over seer death

Pune shop stands testimony to how Mirajkars have been shaping music
Know Your City

Pune shop stands testimony to how Mirajkars have been shaping music

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

English cricketer hits 410 for highest score this century

English cricketer hits 410 for highest score this century

A brush with mortality in Bhutan, the Land of Thunder Dragon

A brush with mortality in Bhutan, the Land of Thunder Dragon

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 23: Latest News
Advertisement