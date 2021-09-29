150 booked for black paint over Yogi Adityanath’s name on statue

As many as 150 people have been booked by Noida Police for allegedly smearing black paint on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s name on a statue. Police said a group gathered at the Mihir Bhoj statue in Dadri and painted over the name. The statue, unveiled by the CM last week, has been the centre of a controversy, after the Gurjar community objected to the removal of the word ‘Gurjar’ before Mihir Bhoj’s name.

“We received information that some people came and painted over the CM’s name. An FIR has been filed under several sections and a probe is underway. Many of the people are being identified. Police force was deployed in the area as a precaution and there is no law and order issue,” said Pradeep Tripathi, SHO Dadri.

The FIR has been filed under sections 188 (disobedience of order), 270 (spread of disease), 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule), 427 (mischief) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Special Power Act and Epidemic Act.

Apart from the CM, names of Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar, Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Nagar and Minister Ashoka Katariya have also been painted over.

The word ‘Gurjar’ has meanwhile been restored on the plaque. A mahapanchayat was held at a Dadri temple on Sunday against the UP government over the issue.