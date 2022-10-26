scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

150 anti-smog guns on wheels roll out across Delhi

Environment minister Gopal Rai flagged off the anti-smog guns Tuesday and said two anti-smog guns will ply in each of the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi from 10 am to 6 pm.

Anti-smog guns will be deployed from 10 am to 6 pm. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

A total of 150 mobile anti-smog guns have been deployed on roads in Delhi from Tuesday to mitigate pollution from dust.

Environment minister Gopal Rai flagged off the anti-smog guns Tuesday and said two anti-smog guns will ply in each of the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi from 10 am to 6 pm. Additional anti-smog guns will be deployed in hotspots where pollution levels are high, he said. The guns are mounted on trucks that are equipped to carry 7,000 litres of water. They spray water in a fine mist to get dust to settle down.

Rai said ten mobile anti-smog guns were deployed on the roads last year. On pollution levels after Diwali, Rai said there has been a 30% reduction in pollution levels after Diwali this year as compared to last year. He pointed out that the AQI on Tuesday morning was 323 and the average AQI on the day after Diwali last year was 462. “Some people burst crackers…but I am optimistic that awareness will increase. I think people are becoming more aware now, it will become more successful in the coming years and pollution can be reduced further,” he said while addressing the media.

Rai said stubble burning related fire counts in Punjab were lower on Diwali day this year when compared to last year.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-10-2022 at 05:15:21 am
