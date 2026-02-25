15-yr-old killed after quarrel during cricket match, minors aged 12, 13 and 17 held

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 15-year-old boy was killed in a physical altercation allegedly with three juveniles – aged 12, 13 and 17 – over a cricket match in West Delhi on Monday evening, police said. The three juveniles have been apprehended.
Police said the incident took place around 7.20 pm on Monday at a park.
According to police, initially, the victim and a 12-year-old boy had an argument while playing cricket. This soon allegedly turned into a physical altercation, following which the younger boy went home and informed his cousins, aged 17 and 13. Later in the day, the three allegedly returned to confront the victim.
“Hand blows were exchanged and during the fight, the victim sustained injuries to the neck and head, after which he fell unconscious,” said DCP (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar. The boy was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
The boy’s uncle alleged the accused had come looking for his nephew at his home. “Some boys came asking for him while my sister-in-law was washing clothes on the terrace. By the time she could ask why they needed to see the boy, they had left with him,” he said.
“We later learnt he had been choked and beaten,” he said, saying that the family initially thought it was a minor scuffle.
A brother of the 15-year-old said he received a call about the assault. “When I saw him, he was unconscious. There was swelling on his neck and injuries on the face… I don’t know what kind of grudge could have led to this,” he added.
The boy’s mother alleged that the assault went far beyond a routine quarrel between children. “Children fight all the time, but my son was beaten and killed,” she said.
She claimed that when the family approached the police, “no one listened to us”. “…Instead, some of our relatives were beaten and detained,” she alleged.
The victim’s aunt also alleged police apathy. “My nephew is dead, and the police are doing nothing but harass us. My brother was beaten, and he has injuries. They have not even given us a copy of the FIR. They tore our clothes…,” she was quoted as saying by PTI.
Police said the victim is the son of a tea vendor. They added that the postmortem examination report is awaited to determine the precise cause of death.
