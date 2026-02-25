15-yr-old killed after quarrel during cricket match, minors aged 12, 13 and 17 held

The mother also claimed that when the family approached the police, “no one listened to us”. “...Instead, some of our relatives were beaten and detained,” she alleged.

A 15-year-old boy was killed in a physical altercation allegedly with three juveniles – aged 12, 13 and 17 – over a cricket match in West Delhi on Monday evening, police said. The three juveniles have been apprehended.

Police said the incident took place around 7.20 pm on Monday at a park.

According to police, initially, the victim and a 12-year-old boy had an argument while playing cricket. This soon allegedly turned into a physical altercation, following which the younger boy went home and informed his cousins, aged 17 and 13. Later in the day, the three allegedly returned to confront the victim.

“Hand blows were exchanged and during the fight, the victim sustained injuries to the neck and head, after which he fell unconscious,” said DCP (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar. The boy was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.